Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 01 April 2021

Gold rate today on 02 April 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 43,800 with a hike of Rs. 550 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,790 with Rs. 610 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,380 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 640 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,200 with Rs. 660 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,290 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 610 increase and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,990 with Rs. 590 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,370 and Rs. 44,370 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat without change.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.