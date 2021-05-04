Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 4 May 2021

Gold prices today on 04 May 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,570 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,770 with Rs 200 hike on both the metals. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,220 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 120 hike and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,240 with Rs. 130 hike.



The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,310 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 200 hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,100 with Rs. 290 hike. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,360 and Rs. 45,360 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 200 hike.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,570 Rs. 49,770 Rs.67,500 Chennai Rs. 44,220 Rs. 48,240 Rs.73,500 Kolkata Rs. 46,310 Rs. 49,100 Rs.67,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,360 Rs. 45,360 Rs.67,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.