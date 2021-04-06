Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 06 April 2021

Gold rate today on 06 April 2021: Gold rates today have remained stable at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,410 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,450. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,580 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 200 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,460 with Rs. 210 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,620 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 160 decrease and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,310 with Rs. 160 slash. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,200 and Rs. 45,200 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a surge of Ra. 290.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,410 Rs. 48,450 Rs.65,000 Chennai Rs. 42,580 Rs. 46,460 Rs.69,300 Kolkata Rs. 44,620 Rs. 47,310 Rs.65,000 Mumbai Rs. 44,200 Rs. 45,200 Rs.65,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.