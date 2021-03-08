Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 08 March 2021

Gold rate today on 08 March 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,500 with a hike of Rs. 10. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 43,860 with a hike of 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,850 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,170 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,000 with a surge of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,170 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,810 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,520 and Rs. 44,520 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 on both metals.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,860 Rs. 47,850 Rs.65,700 Chennai Rs. 42,170 Rs. 46,000 Rs.70,100 Kolkata Rs. 44,170 Rs. 46,810 Rs.65,700 Mumbai Rs. 43,520 Rs. 44,520 Rs.65,700

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.