Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 10 July 2021

Gold rates today on 10 July 2021: Gold rates today in Delhi and Kolkata remained stable and hiked at other cities Chennai, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,910 with Rs. 110 hike and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,960 with a hike of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,190 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs.310 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,300 with a fall of Rs. 340.

The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grand of 22 carats at Rs. 47,200 per 10 grams of 22 carats and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,900. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,800 and Rs. 47,800 per 10 grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 180. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 69,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,400.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,910 Rs. 50,960 Rs.69,300 Chennai Rs. 45,190 Rs. 49,300 Rs.73,400 Kolkata Rs. 47,200 Rs. 49,900 Rs.69,300 Mumbai Rs. 46,800 Rs. 47,800 Rs.69,300



