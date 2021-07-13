Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 13 July 2021

Gold rates today on 13 July 2021: Gold rates today in Delhi remained stable and hiked at other cities Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,800 with a slash of Rs. 100 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,850 with a fall of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,070 with a hike of Rs. 190 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,170 with a fall of Rs. 110.

The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grand of 22 carats at Rs. 47,370 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,070 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,710 and Rs. 47,710 per 10 grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 100. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 69,100 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,800.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,800 Rs. 50,850 Rs.69,300 Chennai Rs. 45,070 Rs. 49,170 Rs.73,800 Kolkata Rs. 47,370 Rs. 50,070 Rs.69,100 Mumbai Rs. 46,710 Rs. 47,710 Rs.69,100



