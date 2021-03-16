Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 16 March 2021

Gold rate today on 16 March 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,830. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,160 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,170. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,290 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 20 decrease and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,130 with a of Rs. 30 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,940. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,840 and Rs. 44,840 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,170 Rs. 48,180 Rs.67,400 Chennai Rs. 42,320 Rs. 46,170 Rs.71,700 Kolkata Rs. 44,310 Rs. 46,950 Rs.67,400 Mumbai Rs. 43,880 Rs. 44,880 Rs.67,400

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.