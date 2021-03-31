Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 31 March 2021

Gold rate today on 31 March 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 43,500 with a fall of Rs. 570 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,450 with Rs. 620 fall. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 41,920 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 320 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,730 with Rs. 350 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 43,950 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 250 decrease hike and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,670 with Rs. 250 fall. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,620 and Rs. 44,620 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 640.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,500 Rs. 47,450 Rs.63,900 Chennai Rs. 41,920 Rs. 45,730 Rs.68,500 Kolkata Rs. 43,950 Rs. 46,670 Rs.63,900 Mumbai Rs. 43,620 Rs. 44,620 Rs.63,900

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.