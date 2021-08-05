Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai remain stable - 05 August 2021

Gold rates today, 05 August 2021: Gold rates today remained stable at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,040 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,320. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,330 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,450.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,290 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,990. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,950 and Rs. 47,950 per 10 grams of 24 carats. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 67,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at 72,500. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,040 Rs. 51,320 Rs.68,000 Chennai Rs. 45,330 Rs. 49,450 Rs.73,100 Kolkata Rs. 47,290 Rs. 49,990 Rs.68,000 Mumbai Rs. 46,950 Rs. 47,950 Rs.68,000