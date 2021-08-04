Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes - 04 August 2021

The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,290 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,990 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,950 and Rs. 47,950 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 430. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 67,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at 72,500.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.