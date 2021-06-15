Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 15 June 2021

Gold rates today on 15 June 2021: Gold rates on Saturday slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,650 with a slash of Rs. 240 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,800 with a slash of Rs. 390. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 45,750 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs.310 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,900 with a fall of Rs. 340 .

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 47,770 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 720 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,400 with Rs. 790 fall. Meanwhile, the gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,760 and Rs. 48,760 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 30.

Silver rates have been at Rs 71,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a fall of Rs. 400 and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 76,500 with a fall of Rs. 800.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,650 Rs. 51,800 Rs.71,900 Chennai Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.76,500 Kolkata Rs. 47,770 Rs. 50,400 Rs.71,900 Mumbai Rs. 47,760 Rs. 48,760 Rs.71,900



