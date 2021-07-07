Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surged on 07 July 2021

Gold rates today on 07 July 2021: Gold rates today have hiked in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,550 with a surge of Rs. 50 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,550 with a hike of Rs. 50. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,200 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs.470 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,310 with a hike of Rs. 510.



The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 47,050 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 130 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,750 with a surge of Rs. 130. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,750 and Rs. 47,750 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 120. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 70,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 75,200.



The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,550 Rs. 50,550 Rs.70,600 Chennai Rs. 45,200 Rs. 49,310 Rs.75,200 Kolkata Rs. 47,050 Rs. 49,750 Rs.70,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,750 Rs. 47,750 Rs.70,600



