Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 29 June 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today have remained choppy in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Gold rates today on 29 June 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,150 with a fall of Rs. 110 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,250 with a fall of Rs. 60. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 60 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,440 with a fall of Rs. 60.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,670 per 10 grams of 22 carats without change and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,220 with no change. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,160 and Rs. 47,160 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats.

Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 67,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,500 with a hike of Rs. 300.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows

City
22 carat Gold (10gms)24 carat Gold (10gms)silver (1kg)
DelhiRs. 46,150Rs. 50,250Rs.67,900
ChennaiRs. 44,400Rs. 48,440Rs.73,500
KolkataRs. 46,670Rs. 49,220Rs.67,900
MumbaiRs. 46,160Rs. 47,160Rs.67,900


