Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 8 August 2021

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 43,850 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 47,840. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,850 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 47,840 for 10 grams of 24-carat.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 70,200 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 65,000.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.