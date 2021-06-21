Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 21 June 2021

Gold rates today on 21 June 2021: Gold rates today have been stable on Monday at all major cities across the country. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,990 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 47,990 without change. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 47,990 without fall.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 43,990 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,990. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,990 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 47,990 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold without change. The gold rate had fallen more than 2% in the recent past due to the U.S. Federal Reserve has hinted about the rise in interest rates.



On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 73,100, and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 67,600.



Gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts say gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors, including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating interest rates, and jewellery markets.

Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,990 Rs. 47,990 Rs.67,600 Hyderabad Rs. 43,990 Rs. 47,990 Rs.73,100 Kerala Rs. 43,990 Rs. 47,990 Rs.67,600 Vizag Rs. 43,990 Rs. 47,990 Rs.73,100

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.