Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 21 September 2021

Gold rates today, 21 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last three days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,290 with a slash of Rs 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,220 with a slash of Rs. 130. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,290 per 10 gram 22 carat with a slash of Rs. 110 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,220 with a slash of Rs. 130



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 43,290 with a slash of Rs 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,220 with a slash of Rs 130. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,290 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 110 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 47,220 with a fall of Rs.130. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 64,200 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 59,600. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,290 Rs. 47,220 Rs.59,600 Hyderabad Rs. 43,290 Rs.64,200 Rs. 47,220 Kerala Rs. 43,290 Rs. 47,220 Rs.59,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,290 Rs. 47,220 Rs.64,200