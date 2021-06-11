Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 11 June 2021

Gold rates today on 11 June 2021: The gold rates today have seen a fall after being stable yesterday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 4970. The gold rates in the recent past had gone up and had been struggling amid week global prices. Meanwhile, gold rates were moderately down as the investors are in cautious amid US inflation data.



Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,800 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 45,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,970 with a fall of Rs. 100.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22 carat gold is at Rs. 45,900 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,070. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed same trends with Rs. 45,800 per 10 gram of both 22 carat and Rs. 49,970 for 10 gram of 24 carat gold.



On the other hand, silver rates have been per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 76,100 and at Bangalore and Kerala prices closed at Rs 71,400 without change.



Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.76,100 Hyderabad Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.71,400 Kerala Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.76,100 Vizag Rs. 45,800 Rs. 49,970 Rs.71,400

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts says gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating rates of interest, jewelry markets.

Investment on gold in Hyderabad



While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.





