Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 13 July 2021

Gold rates today on 13 July 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Tuesday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,650 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,720 with a slash of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,720 with a splash of Rs. 100.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold are at Rs. 44,650 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,720 with a fall of Rs. 100 on both metals. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,650 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 100 and Rs. 48,720 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a slash of Rs. 100. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 73,800 and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 69,100. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,720 Rs.69,100 Hyderabad Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,720 Rs.73,800 Kerala Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,720 Rs.69,100 Vizag Rs. 44,650 Rs. 48,720 Rs.73,800