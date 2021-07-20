Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 20 July 2021

Gold rates today, 20 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Tuesday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,000 with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,090 with a surge of Rs. 90. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 10 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,090 with a surge of Rs. 90.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,000 with a surge of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,090 with a surge of Rs. 90. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 10 and Rs. 49,090 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a surge of Rs. 90.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 72,900 and at Bangalore and Kerala with Rs 300 slash and silver rates closed at Rs 67,800 with Rs. 600 fall.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

