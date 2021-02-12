Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 12 February 2021

Gold rate today on 12 February 2021: Gold rates have come down at all major cities on Friday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,600 with a fall of Rs. 200. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,700 with a hike of Rs. 200 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,960 with a hike of Rs. 200. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,060 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 160 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 49,140 with an decrease of Rs. 160.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,150 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,840 with a fall of Rs. 190. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,900, and Rs. 47,900 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 110.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,700 Rs. 50,960 Rs.68,950 Chennai Rs. 45,060 Rs. 49,140 Rs.72,900 Kolkata Rs. 47,150 Rs. 49,840 Rs.68,950 Mumbai Rs. 46,900 Rs. 47,900 Rs.68,950

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.