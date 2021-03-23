Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 23 March 2021

Gold rate today on 23 March 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,880. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,200 with a fall of Rs. 190 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,220 with Rs. 170 fall. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,120 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 370 decrease and 24-carat gold at Rs. 45,950 with Rs. 400 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,540 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,210 with Rs. 10 fall. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,800 and Rs. 44,800 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 120





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,050 Rs. 45,880 Rs.67,500 Hyderabad Rs. 42,050 Rs. 45,880 Rs.70,000 Kerala Rs. 42,050 Rs. 45,880 Rs.66,600 Vizag Rs. 42,050 Rs. 45,880 Rs.70,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.