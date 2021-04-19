Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 19 April 2021

Gold rate today on 19 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,270 with a surge of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 40,420 with a fall of Rs. 9,990. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,530 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,570 with Rs. 10 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,310 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,010 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,010 and Rs. 46,010 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 hike.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,270 Rs. 40,420 Rs.68,600 Chennai Rs. 44,530 Rs. 48,570 Rs.73,700 Kolkata Rs. 46,310 Rs. 49,010 Rs.68,600 Mumbai Rs. 45,010 Rs. 46,010 Rs.68,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.