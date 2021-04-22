Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 22 April 2021

Gold rate today on 22 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,590 with a hike of Rs. 290 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,810 with a hike of Rs. 290. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,060 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 560 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,160 with Rs. 610 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,990 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an decrease of Rs. 190 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,690 with a hike of Rs. 190. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,200 and Rs. 46,200 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 229 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,590 Rs. 50,810 Rs.68,800 Chennai Rs. 45,060 Rs. 49,160 Rs.73,900 Kolkata Rs. 46,990 Rs. 49,690 Rs.68,800 Mumbai Rs. 45,200 Rs. 46,200 Rs.68,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.