Gold rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 09 May 2021

Gold rate today on 09 May 2021: The gold rates have seen a surge at all major cities across the country on Sunday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,660 with a hike of Rs 110. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.



Gold rate in pavan city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,600 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,660 with a hike l of Rs. 110. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,600 per ten gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 110 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,660 with a hike of Rs 110.



The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,600 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,660 with a hike of Rs. 110. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,110 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 100 and Rs. 110.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.71,500 Hyderabad Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.76,100 Kerala Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.71,500 Vizag Rs. 44,600 Rs. 48,660 Rs.71,600

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.

