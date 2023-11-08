Live
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Sand policy case to November 22
- Instagram will soon allow users to disable read receipts in DMs
Just In
Gold returned 11% CAGR in last 20 years
A study shows that on an average, gold has returned 11 per cent CAGR in the last 20 years.
New Delhi: A study shows that on an average, gold has returned 11 per cent CAGR in the last 20 years.
Gold is an efficient asset class that provides safety and acts as an efficient hedge against inflation, hence it is better to invest in a portfolio that includes gold, says a study conducted by Windmill Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of smallcase Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
The study indicates that demand for gold is likely to remain robust during the festive season, especially Diwali.
The recent study by Windmill Capital highlights that in times of geopolitical uncertainty, gold is expected to trend higher in the immediate term.
As per the study, Gold is an efficient asset class that provides safety. Historically, whenever there is turmoil in the market, investors’ natural tendency is to flee to safety. Gold as an asset class tends to do well during crises. For example, while Nifty returns have been negative during Covid crisis or Russia-Ukraine war, Gold returns have been positive. Hence gold is an effective hedge against equities.
Gold also acts as an efficient hedge against inflation outperforming Nifty 50 during high inflation periods. High inflation has generally correlated with lower equity returns. On the other hand, over the long term, gold acts as an efficient hedge against inflation.