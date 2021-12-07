Gold, silver futures up on spot demand

New Delhi: Gold futures rose by Rs 111 to Rs 48,025 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. Silver futures rose by Rs 351 to Rs 61,621 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand. Gold prices rose by Rs58 to Rs47,039 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with gains in the precious metal in global markets. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 46,981 per 10 gram. Silver also jumped Rs 175 to Rs 60,362 per kg from Rs 60,187 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,781 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.42 per ounce. "Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at $1,781 per ounce on Tuesday," Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.

On MCX, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 111, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 48,025 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,102 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded 0.21 per cent higher at $1,783.20 per ounce in New York. On MCX, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 351, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 61,621 per kg in 12,725 lots. Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend. Globally, silver was trading 0.80 per cent higher at $22.44 per ounce in New York.

Brent crude at $74.30/bbl

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 152 to Rs 5,351 per barrel as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading up by 1.87 per cent at $70.79 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.67 per cent higher at $74.30 per barrel in New York.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery traded higher by Rs 152, or 2.92 per cent, to Rs 5,351 per barrel in 5,447 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.