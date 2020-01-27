Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other cities on January 27

Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other cities on January 27
Highlights

The gold rate has risen on Monday (January 27).

Hyderabad: The gold rate has risen on Monday (January 27). Following the yellow metal, the price of silver has also hiked at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market went up by Rs 430 and reached Rs 42,090. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold has also increased by Rs 430 and touched Rs 38,620.

The cost of silver also raised by Rs 140 per kg and priced at Rs 49,200 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 42,090, and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 38,620.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold strengthened by Rs 450 and tagged at Rs 40,650. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold gone up by Rs 450 and marked at Rs 39,450. The cost of silver increased by Rs 140 per kg and priced at Rs 49,200.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn27 Jan 2020 6:45 AM GMT

Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn't it beautiful?

Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in Srikakulam district
Inter student found dead under a suspicious condition in...
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on Monday
Assembly sessions: BAC decides to extend the house for one day on...
'There will never be another Kobe,' tributes pour as NBA...
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30
Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30

More From Entertainment

More >>
27 Jan 2020 5:45 AM GMT

'I'm Muslim, My Wife Hindu, My Kids Are Hindustan' said Shah Rukh Khan: Viral Video

Rakhakudu From
Rakhakudu From 'V' Comes As A Saviour…
Gopichand
Gopichand's Seetimaar First Look Out !!
No Sequel for Disco Raja
No Sequel for Disco Raja
Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…
Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…


Top