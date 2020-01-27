Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other cities on January 27

Hyderabad: The gold rate has risen on Monday (January 27). Following the yellow metal, the price of silver has also hiked at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market went up by Rs 430 and reached Rs 42,090. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold has also increased by Rs 430 and touched Rs 38,620.

The cost of silver also raised by Rs 140 per kg and priced at Rs 49,200 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 42,090, and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 38,620.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold strengthened by Rs 450 and tagged at Rs 40,650. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold gone up by Rs 450 and marked at Rs 39,450. The cost of silver increased by Rs 140 per kg and priced at Rs 49,200.