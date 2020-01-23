Gold, silver price reduced in Hyderabad, other cities on January 23

Hyderabad: The gold rate which has gone up yesterday has dropped on Thursday (January 23). Following the yellow metal, the price of silver has also reduced at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has declined by Rs 350 and reached Rs 41,480. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also dropped by Rs 340 and touched at Rs 38,020.

The cost of silver slashed heavily by Rs 600 per kg and priced at Rs 49,000 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 41,480 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 38,020.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold lowered by Rs 350 and tagged at Rs 40,050. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gild also reduced by Rs 350 snd marked at Rs 38,850. The cost of silver decreased by Rs 600 per kg and priced at Rs 49,000.