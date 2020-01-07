GoliSoda enters dessert segment

Hyderabad: GoliSoda, a city-based flavoured drinks brand on Monday launched eight new desserts. The startup entered the dessert segment by introducing traditional desserts such as Paayasam/ Kheer, Ariselu among others.

GoliSoda said, to make known the new product additions, it is rolling out a three-week Paayasam festival across its 10 operational stores in Hyderabad.

Ravi Teja Jallepalli, founder, GoliSoda, said: "We have expanded our product portfolio with ethnic deserts made out jaggery."

He further said, to meet the growing demand for its range of products GoliSoda moved into a new facility in Shamshabad industrial area.

The increased production capacity is 25,000 bottles per day. "We have tapped into premium wedding events to further expand consumption volumes in the ethnic drinks market.

GoliSoda will also launch its first offline Quick Service Kiosk near NIFT-Hyderabad in January 2020," he added. Citing market reports, the founder said, the demand for packaged ethnic drinks has grown 32 per cent over the last three years, offering growth potential for the brand.

In the last fiscal GoliSoda said its revenue was Rs 5 crore. "We are targeting a 2.5 times growth in 2020.

We foresee a potential in growth with the addition of dessert range by consolidating the penetration in this segment.

Also, we are looking at franchisee partners to strengthen the expansion strategy," Ravi Teja said.