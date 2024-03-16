Live
- Microsoft Resumes Plugging Pop-up Ads into Google Chrome on Windows Devices
- Six Indian Athletes Partners with Britannia to Fuel India's Hunger for Gold
- Maharashtra govt extends Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme up to June 2024
- Is Pooja Hegde Replacing Samantha in Nandini Reddy's Movie?
- Gujarat govt extends till Sep 30 cent pc penalty waiver in older schemes of Housing Board
- Andhra Pradesh to go for polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13
- 7-phase polling for Lok Sabha from April 19, results on June 4
- BRS party leaders protest against the Arrest of MLC Kavitha
- Gopichand Thanks Fans for Making Bhima a Hit!
- Is Pawan Kalyan's ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Teaser Set to Ignite Political Debates?
Just In
Google on CCI radar
New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Friday ordered a probe against Google for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to its Play Store...
New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Friday ordered a probe against Google for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to its Play Store pricing policy.
While passing the order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the informants are primarily aggrieved with Google’s updated payment policies in relation to its proprietary app store -- Google Play Store -- which is alleged to be in violation of the competition law. It is also alleged that the payment policies are stated to be impacting several stakeholders, including app developers, payment processors, and users alike. The watchdog has ordered the probe after prima-facie finding that Google has violated Section 4 of the Competition Act that pertains to abuse of dominant position. In its 21-page order, the regulator noted that Google claims that a service fee is charged for a multitude of services provided by Play Store to app developers.