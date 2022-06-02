Google Pixel 7 Prototype spotted on eBay

A prototype of Google's upcoming Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7, appeared to have been listed on eBay for sale. The listing was removed but the seller's location was shown in McKinney, Texas in the United States.

The phone isn't scheduled to come out until Fall, later this year but the smartphone in the listing, was very similar aesthetically to the design Google announced at I/O 2022, earlier this month.



The listing was first spotted on Reddit by user u/lucklouie, who denied being the one who put it up on eBay. The listing also clarifies that it's an unlocked version of the phone, and a prototype with the serial number 'GUV6C'.



Android Police managed to get a few screenshots of the listing before it was taken down. What is interesting is that in one of the photos, the seller appears to be photographing the phone using a Pixel 7 Pro. The image of the Pro camera module was caught in the reflections.