Google to add 3,800 customer support jobs

New Delhi: Google will add over 3,800 customer support jobs in Mississippi (US), India and the Philippines to support users and customers around the world.

Previously, customer and user support, such as answering calls, product troubleshooting, and campaign set-up, was usually supplied by third-party companies on Google's behalf, a blogpost said.

In 2018, Google had announced a pilot programme to enhance

customer and user support by bringing some of these jobs in-house, so the work is undertaken by employees.

"Based on the great feedback we've received on that programme, we're expanding -- by the end of 2020, we will have created more than 4,800 Google customer support jobs, including the 1,000 Google customer support agents already working in our Google Operations Centres (GOCs)," Google Operations Centre Vice-President Troy Dickerson said in the blog.