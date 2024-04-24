Live
- Metal, PSU stocks lead market gains
- Congress ready to set 'dangerous precedent' by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi
- Countdown starts for polling for 14 LS seats in K'taka, public campaigning to end today
- Where are the two crore jobs that were promised, asks Congress chief Kharge as Kerala prepares to vote
- Ericsson, IIT Kanpur's tech incubator F.I.R.S.T to drive financial solution innovations
- WhatsApp Update: Admins Can Soon Hide Specific Groups From Comunity List
- Massive Rally Held in Southern Constituency as Jana Sena, TDP and BJP Unite for Election Campaign
- Former MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Holds Road Show and Meeting Program Ahead of General Elections
- YSR Congress Party MLA Candidate Conducts Election Campaign in Visakhapatnam
- Fan Support Grows for Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy in Election Campaign
Govt gets 7 bids under PLI for battery mfg units
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it received bids from seven companies including Reliance Industries and JSW Neo Energy for production-linked incentives to set up battery manufacturing facilities of 10 GWh capacity with an outlay of Rs3,620 crore.
The other bidders on the list included ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited, Anvi Power Industries Private Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, and Waaree Energies Ltd. The bids for manufacturing facilities with a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh came in response to a global tender issued by the Heavy Industries Ministry on January 24 this year.
