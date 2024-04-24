Govt gets 7 bids under PLI for battery mfg units

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it received bids from seven companies including Reliance Industries and JSW Neo Energy for production-linked incentives to set up battery manufacturing facilities of 10 GWh capacity with an outlay of Rs3,620 crore.

The other bidders on the list included ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited, Anvi Power Industries Private Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, and Waaree Energies Ltd. The bids for manufacturing facilities with a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh came in response to a global tender issued by the Heavy Industries Ministry on January 24 this year.

