Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025 Registration Live! Inspiring Minds Driving Unbound Tech Innovation

Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025 (GHCI 25), Asia's largest and most influential gathering of women and allies in technology, is ready to come alive on December 2–4, 2025, at Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO), Bengaluru. Organized by AnitaB.org India, the landmark event, with Lloyds Technology Centre as the Presenting Partner, will bring together 10,000+ technologists for three powerful days of networking, learning, and growth. Anchored by the theme ‘Unbound’, GHCI 25 is a call to rise above limitations, embrace innovation, and shape the future of tech through inclusive leadership and bold thinking.

With more than 250 speakers and 80+ hours of content, GHCI 25 will feature tracks focused on AI: Today and Tomorrow, Cybersecurity, Cloud & IoT, Leadership Evolution: From Emerging to Executive, Entrepreneurship, Tech for Social Good & Ethics and Media & Communication. Attendees will also get immersive learning opportunities with a Hackathon, Classrooms, & Masterclasses, designed to foster collaboration, peer learning, and practical insights. Beyond the conference sessions, attendees can explore the expo hall, connect with top tech companies and recruiters, unwind and recharge at the Book Nook and Art Nook corner and much more at the Unconference area.

“GHCI 25 is about removing boundaries—on ideas, ambition, and innovation,” said Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director, AnitaB.org India. “India’s technology sector is expanding rapidly, yet access to opportunity remains lopsided. Despite the wealth of talent across the country, many individuals, especially those from underrepresented communities, still face barriers to mentorship, visibility, and career growth. At AnitaB.org India, we host GHCI and related programs to change this inequality of access and level the playing field. By championing diverse talent and helping it thrive, we’re not just empowering individuals, we’re shaping a more inclusive and future-ready tech ecosystem for India.”

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org, added, “Events like GHCI are more than just conferences—they are intentional ecosystems built to nurture talent and break down systemic barriers. When individuals are given access to opportunities, mentorship, and visibility—regardless of their background—it changes the trajectory of careers and companies. At AnitaB.org, we believe that talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not. Grace Hopper Celebration around the world is designed to close that gap, ensuring that every person with the passion and potential to lead in tech can do so, without discrimination. By fostering these inclusive spaces, we not only uplift individuals—we strengthen the entire innovation pipeline.”

Building on the momentum of GHCI 24, which brought together 7,000+ attendees, 2300+ hackathon participants, and 35+ ecosystem partners, GHCI 25 will scale new heights in thought leadership, peer learning, and community building.





Call for Presenters Open Now!

Technologists, educators, entrepreneurs, and researchers are invited to submit proposals for the event tracks:

AI: Today and Tomorrow

Cybersecurity, Cloud & IoT

Leadership Evolution: From Emerging to Executive

Entrepreneurship

Tech for Social Good & Ethics

Media and Communication

