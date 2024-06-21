  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Grade A warehousing demand to grow at 12.5 pc in India till FY30: Report

Grade A warehousing demand to grow at 12.5 pc in India till FY30: Report
x
Highlights

The demand for Grade A warehousing stock will grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5 per cent in India until FY30, a new report said on Friday.

New Delhi: The demand for Grade A warehousing stock will grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5 per cent in India until FY30, a new report said on Friday.

According to the global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), India is witnessing an emergence of high-quality warehousing infrastructure, recognising warehouses as vital components in delivering exceptional customer experiences.

At present, up to 70 per cent of Grade A demand comes from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.

"The evolution of warehousing in India from simple ‘godowns’ to sophisticated logistics hubs signals a new era of efficiency and resilience in supply chain management," said Manish Saigal, A&M India Managing Director and Business Transformation Services Practice Co-Leader.

"Warehouses no longer serve as a mere storage facility, but rather as multifunctional logistic hubs integral to the seamless functioning of the supply chain and a superior choice for businesses aiming to optimise operations," he added.

Sectors which are mainly driving the warehousing demand are retail, third-party logistics (3PL) and e-commerce.

As per the report, these sectors are projected to contribute about 80 per cent of the total demand for Grade A warehousing over the next five years.

Further, the report mentioned that with advanced storage solutions and temperature-controlled environments, these warehouses are well-positioned to cater to the growing needs of various industries, contributing to the overall growth and efficiency of India's logistics ecosystem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X