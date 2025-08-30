  • Menu
GRT donates Rs 1 cr to Kidney Foundation

Highlights

GRT Jewellers, one of India’s most respected jewellery houses, has extended its long-standing commitment to community welfare by contributing Rs1...

GRT Jewellers, one of India’s most respected jewellery houses, has extended its long-standing commitment to community welfare by contributing Rs1 crore to the Tamilnad Kidney Research Foundation (TANKER). The contribution will support free and subsidised kidney care for underprivileged patients, covering dialysis, transplants, medicines, and diagnostic tests.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, GR ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, said, “At GRT, we believe our success is meaningful only when it is shared. This contribution is our way of showing gratitude to the communities that have trusted and supported us for decades. Our legacy is not just about the jewellery we create but also about the lives we touch.”

