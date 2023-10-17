GRT felicitates winners of Shop N’ Win festival

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has presented Maruti Suzuki Swift car to the first prize winner L Govind and his family in the Shop N’ Win festival. Second prize winners – Subash Maya and M Ravi have received diamond necklace worth Rs 2 lakh each. Five persons won Pulsar bike for each as the third prize, and 50 individuals got gold coins of 50 grams each as the fourth prize.

GR ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan & GR Radhakrishnan, Managing Directors of the company said, “GRT Jewellers has always been part of our patrons’ celebration. This is because we have understood their desires and we strive to bring in more smiles to them by introducing great collections and offers, along with best customer service. We congratulate all the winners and thank our patrons for their response.”

Held in the GRT Nizamabad showroom, the Shop N Win festival took place between June 29 and August 15. The festival attracted a great crowd of GRT loyalists. Now, the festival comes to a close with a total of 58 winners, and the prize distribution took place recently. The Shop N’ Win is a proof of the deep connection that exists between GRT and its patrons.

GRT is currently running two more offers - the Bangle Mela and Silver Utsav, allowing its customers to continue indulging in their love for exquisite jewellery and silverware.