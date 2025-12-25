GRT Jewellers gets Award

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has bagged the “Most Trusted Legendary Brand in Jewellery” at the TimesBusiness Awards 2025. This recognition further strengthens GRT’s position as a brand that has consistently blended heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation, earning the loyalty and admiration of customers across generations.

GR ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, MD, GRT, said: “We are truly honoured to be recognised once again as the ‘Most Trusted Legendary Brand.’ This award is a reflection of our customers’ faith and the dedication of our entire GRT family. For over six decades, our mission has remained unchanged, to create jewellery that embodies trust, craftsmanship, and timeless beauty.”

GR Radhakrishnan, MD, GRT, said: “Honoured forthe 9 th time as the ‘Most Trusted Legendary Brand in Jewellery’ at the Times BusinessAwards 2025, this recognition fills us with immense pride.