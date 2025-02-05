GRT Jewellers’ gold jewellery exchange offer

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewllery brand on Tuesday announced ‘Swarna Avatharam,’ a campaign under which customers can exhange their old gold jewellery into new-age designs at an additional Rs 75 per gram. This limited-time offer is available on gold jewellery exchange only, and excludes the purchase of gold coins or bars, GRT Jewellers mentioned in an official release.

Speaking on the launch, G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said: “Gold has always been a symbol of timeless beauty and tradition in our culture. Old gold carries the memories of generations, making it priceless. With this in mind, we are excited to launch our new campaign, which offers an opportunity to give your cherished jewellery the transformation it deserves.”