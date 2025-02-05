Live
- MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royal to enter maiden SA20 final
- Latest Bikes hitting the market in February 2025
- Actress Sushmitha Bhat tells Gautham Menon, Mammootty: Forever grateful for trusting in me
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work
- US military aircraft carrying 205 illegal immigrants to land in Amritsar today
- South Korea to invest $88.6 mn won for technologies to achieve carbon neutrality
- Budget to boost consumption sectors, DeekSeek AI an opportunity for Indian IT firms
- AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan booked for violating MCC
- Indian stock market trades flat, all eyes on RBI MPC meet
- Cummins, Hazlewood unlikely to play for Australia in Champions Trophy, says McDonald
GRT Jewellers’ gold jewellery exchange offer
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewllery brand on Tuesday announced ‘Swarna Avatharam,’ a campaign under which customers can exhange their old gold jewellery into new-age designs at an additional Rs 75 per gram. This limited-time offer is available on gold jewellery exchange only, and excludes the purchase of gold coins or bars, GRT Jewellers mentioned in an official release.
Speaking on the launch, G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said: “Gold has always been a symbol of timeless beauty and tradition in our culture. Old gold carries the memories of generations, making it priceless. With this in mind, we are excited to launch our new campaign, which offers an opportunity to give your cherished jewellery the transformation it deserves.”