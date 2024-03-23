  • Menu
GRT Jewellers presents silver Sengol to PM Modi

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers presented a silver Sengol, crafted by its artisans, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for VOC Port’s Outer Harbour Container Terminal at Tuticorin.

GRT Jewellery in a release said that the silver Sengol, with its spellbinding craft and delicate details, left a lasting impression on all the dignitaries’ present, earning appreciation for its artistry.

“This event not only marked a significant milestone for the port, but also showcased GRT Jewellers dedication to contributing to momentous occasions with its creations.”

X