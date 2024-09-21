Live
GRT Jewellers unveils men’s collection
Highlights
Highlights

GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand established in 1964, announced the launch of its new Men's Collection. The collection includes bracelet, ring, and chain
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand established in 1964, announced the launch of its new Men’s Collection. The collection includes bracelet, ring, and chain. The brand announced cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as the face of its latest Men’s Collection.
GRT Jewellers in a release said that the brand has been recognised for its purity, trust, and artistry.
“This commitment has positioned GRT Jewellers as a leading name in the jewellery industry across South India and Singapore. For generations, families have preferred GRT for their gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewellery,” it mentioned.
