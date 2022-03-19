Gruhas ASPIRE calls for sustainable proptech startups

Hyderabad: Gruhas Proptech announced a call for applications for Gruhas ASPIRE: Accelerating Sustainable Proptech in Real Estate, a six-month scaling programme for early-stage proptech startups, powered by Anthill Ventures and in partnership with the DLF Family Office.

The programme follows closely on the heels of the announcement of the Gruhas Proptech's $100-million fund, which is slated to go live in the first quarter of financial year 2022-23. The programme will invest and scale companies in the sub-sectors such as construction management, property & asset management, new materials & technologies, and investments & financing.

Applications for the programme will close on May 30, post which the cohort startups will be announced. The programme will commence in June this year and will end in November with a demo day allowing startups to pitch to investors for further fundraising.

Abhijeet Pai, Co-Founder, Gruhas Proptech, said, "We want to back thought-leaders in the proptech and sustainable domain that are looking to scale through innovation and out of box thinking. The infrastructure real estate industry is the world's second largest industry. However, the proptech disruptions have just begun globally and have received accelerated industry participation and acceptance due to the pandemic."

Gruhas ASPIRE programme will make strategic investments in each startup, enable market access via India's leading developers and property managers, and provide dedicated support in marketing, sales, product, team, and other business challenges. It will ensure that cohort startups secure PoCs (Proof of concepts) through a strong corporate network and raise capital via Anthill's investor network as well as a demo day at the end of the programme.

SaileshSigatapu, Partner, Anthill Ventures, said, "Gruhas ASPIRE is a significant expansion of Anthill's commitment to support early-stage startups in sustainability and smart city technologies to scale with speed in India. We look forward to enabling scale for a new cohort of market-defining technologies in this space."