GST collection increases by 20 pc in Haryana

Chandigarh : Haryana's Excise and Taxation Department on Monday achieved significant growth in the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST)

In February, the gross GST collection was Rs 9,925 crore, while in February 2024 it was Rs 8,269 crore, an increase of 20 per cent. This is double the national growth average of 10 per cent.

Haryana remains among the top five states in the GST collection along with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, a statement by the state government said on Monday.

A government spokesperson said this not only reflects the success of the tax reform policy of the Haryana government but it is also an important step towards ensuring development of the state.

Haryana had also shown the highest growth rate among the big states in January 2025.

The increase in GST collection reflects economic progress.

"Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Excise and Taxation Department will continue to progress in the same way and will make Haryana a strong state at the economic and financial level," the spokesperson added.

The Excise and Taxation Department contributes more than 80 per cent of the total revenue of the state under the heads SGST, excise duty and VAT.

From April 2024 to February 2025, the Excise and Taxation Department has collected Rs 57,125 crore which is more than 90 per cent of the total Budget target amounting to Rs 63,348 crore for 2024-25 and the department is all set to exceed the Budget target.

The spokesperson said that revenue is an important source for the government, which provides the necessary funds to develop various government projects, provide civic services and encourage the development of the country and the state.

The Excise and Taxation Department is aiming to collect more revenue than the target set for the department in the state Budget so that there is no shortage of funds for developmental works in the state.

Such efforts of the department enhance the strength of the state government and take the state to the heights of economic development.