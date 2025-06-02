GST collections above Rs 2 trn for second straight month

New Delhi: Gross GST collections remained above the Rs 2 trillion mark for the second month in a row, rising 16.4 per cent in May to over Rs 2.01 lakh crore. Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection had touched a record high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April. In May, 2024, the mop up was Rs 1,72,739 crore. In May, 2025, gross revenues from domestic transactions rose 13.7 per cent to about Rs 1.50 lakh crore, while GST revenue from imports grew 25.2 per cent to Rs 51,266 crore. Total gross GST revenues stood at Rs 2,01,050 crore in May, 2025. Gross Central GST revenues stood at Rs 35,434 crore, State GST revenues at Rs 43,902 crore and Integrated GST at about Rs 1.09 lakh crore. Revenues from Cess was at Rs 12,879 crore.

Total refunds issued during the month dipped 4 per cent to Rs 27,210 crore. Net GST mop-up in May stood at about Rs 1.74 lakh crore, a 20.4 per cent year-on-year growth. Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said the wide variations in the growth of GST collections across states require a thorough analysis across the sectors that are important in each state.