GST collections increase to Rs 1.72L cr in Jan

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections jumped 10.4 per cent to over Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. This is the second-highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with a collection of Rs 1.70 lakh crore or more.



"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2024 (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024) is Rs 1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4 per cent y-o-y growth over the revenue of Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023 (till 05:00 PM on 31.01.2023)," the ministry said.