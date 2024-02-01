Live
- 20 families joins in TDP in Kadiri
- Manne Subbareddy gives warm welcome to Nara Lokesh
- Huge applause for ‘Viduthalai’ team at IFFR
- TDP senior leaders praise Chandrababu, refers him to development
- Key Interim Budget Announcements - 2024
- Here is BS Maqbool program schedule for the day
- Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao Inaugurates KISAN Agri Show 2024
- District Sub Committee meeting in Maternal and Infant Mortality held
- YSRCP Kadiri in-charge Maqbool calls YSRCP to gear up for elections
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to break the ground for development works
Just In
GST collections increase to Rs 1.72L cr in Jan
Highlights
New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections jumped 10.4 per cent to over Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. This is the second-highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with a collection of Rs 1.70 lakh crore or more.
"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2024 (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024) is Rs 1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4 per cent y-o-y growth over the revenue of Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023 (till 05:00 PM on 31.01.2023)," the ministry said.
