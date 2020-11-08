GST portal scaled up to handle 3L taxpayers concurrently

New Delhi:Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal now handles almost double the taxpayer traffic for return filing immediately after lockdown, an official statement said on Sunday.

"It has been made possible as the GST infra has been upgraded to handle up to 3 lakh concurrent logged-in users at a time," it said.

GSTN augmented the capacity of the gateway from 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh concurrent logged in taxpayers in June 2020 as a proactive measure to handle the expected sharp surge in the indirect tax-related activities on the portal after easing of lockdown.

Further, the upgrade has enabled GSTN to handle and scale up to 5 lakh concurrently logged-in taxpayers, if necessary.

With the upgrade, the GST ecosystem is future-ready to offer a seamless experience to the taxpayers with its augmented capacity even beyond the current load limits, as per the statement.