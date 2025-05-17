GSTN postpones locking of inter-state supplies table

New Delhi: GST Network on Friday deferred the implementation of locking of the table showing inter-state supplies to unregistered persons and composition tax in monthly tax payment form GSTR-3B.

GSTN, which manages the tech backbone for Goods and Services Tax, had on April 11, 2025, said from the April 2025 tax period, inter-state supplies auto-populated in Table 3.2 of GSTR-3B will be made non-editable.



AKM Global, Partner- Tax, Sandeep Sehgal said GSTN’s recent clarification that Table 3.2 in GSTR-3B will remain editable for now is a significant transitory relief for many businesses and tax filers.