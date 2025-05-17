Live
- Kaleshwaram Saraswati River Pushkaram underway, minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao visits
- Moderate Rains Forecast for Telangana, Alert Issued
- War should be last option : Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt
- Sign of mental bankruptcy to divide military by caste: BJP’s Praveen
- India should not tolerate US mediation: Sahani
- Azadpur mandi traders to ban turkey fruits
- CJI hails retiring SC judge Bela Trivedi for fairness, firmness
- Udit Raj: I myself experienced caste-based discrimination
- CM backs ‘100% boycott’ of Turkish apples, institutions
- Future of INDIA bloc not so bright: Chidambaram
GSTN postpones locking of inter-state supplies table
Highlights
New Delhi: GST Network on Friday deferred the implementation of locking of the table showing inter-state supplies to unregistered persons and...
New Delhi: GST Network on Friday deferred the implementation of locking of the table showing inter-state supplies to unregistered persons and composition tax in monthly tax payment form GSTR-3B.
GSTN, which manages the tech backbone for Goods and Services Tax, had on April 11, 2025, said from the April 2025 tax period, inter-state supplies auto-populated in Table 3.2 of GSTR-3B will be made non-editable.
AKM Global, Partner- Tax, Sandeep Sehgal said GSTN’s recent clarification that Table 3.2 in GSTR-3B will remain editable for now is a significant transitory relief for many businesses and tax filers.
Next Story