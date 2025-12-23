Guntur’s top user splurged ₹4.38 lakh in 2025 on 24K gold coins in 2025: How Guntur Instamarted 2025

Famous for its fiery chilies and unapologetically bold palate, Guntur is now earning a new reputation for speed. Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, has unveiled the fifth edition of its annual year-end report, How India Instamarted It 2025, spotlighting Guntur as one of India’s fastest-moving and fastest-evolving cities on quick commerce. This year, Guntur’s carts were in full lifestyle mode — toys surged 634% YoY, sports and fitness exploded 901% YoY to become the city’s fastest-growing non-grocery category, and electronics and appliances jumped 557% YoY, signaling rapid adoption of family-first, fitness-led and tech-enabled living in this tier-2 city.

Mornings in Guntur start early and strong. The city recorded massive morning spikes for tomatoes and onions, highlighting a deep-rooted habit of fresh, early-day kitchen prep. But it's not just freshness - it's pace.









Guntur didn’t just move fast — it spent big. The city’s top Instamart user spent ₹4.38 lakh in 2025, mainly on 24K gold coins, underlining growing trust in quick commerce for high-value, planned purchases — not just last-minute top-ups.

"Quick commerce in India has moved beyond just convenience. It's not just a service, but a part of the modern Indian lifestyle. What started as last-minute top-ups and impulse buys now includes planned purchases and even big-ticket spending, from daily essentials to premium treats. Instamart is proving to be a trusted partner for everything people need, whether it's urgent, indulgent, or just part of their routine, all delivered with the speed and reliability they expect from us." - Hari Kumar Gopinathan, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy









What Guntur Instamart’d the Most in 2025

● Snack-first city: Guntur’s most-ordered items were led by colas, spicy chips, and crunchy munchies, reinforcing the city’s love for bold, flavour-packed snacking.

● Early-morning essentials run deep: Following snacks, early-day orders for daily essentials like vegetables, milk, and pantry staples dominated carts — especially tomatoes and onions.

● Regional meets niche: Guntur surfaced as a top hub for distinctly local and specialised items from Fresh Tamarind (Chinthakaya) to natural baby wash, reflecting a blend of traditional cooking staples and modern wellness-led parenting choices

● Champions Trophy surge: During the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Finals, Guntur recorded a 1.9× spike in orders, showcasing strong match-day ordering energy.

Meanwhile, the rest of India in 2025 wasn’t just shopping; it was optimising everyday life with Instamart. Milk emerged as the country’s #1 essential, with India ordering 4+ packets of milk per second; enough to fill 26,000 Olympic-sized pools. India also shopped big with a user in Hyderabad who placed the single largest cart of the year at ₹4.3 lakh, checking out with three iPhone 17 Pros.