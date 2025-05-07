GV Sanjay Reddy Explores Where Indian Energy Ambitions Stand in 2025

India is at a critical juncture in addressing its energy needs, driven by rapid economic growth, population expansion, and technological advancements. As the world's third-largest energy consumer, India's demand is projected to grow faster than any other major economy until 2050. Despite this, it’s per capita energy consumption remains significantly lower than global averages, reflecting disparities in infrastructure and access.

GV Sanjay Reddy, promoter and vice chairman of GVK group, explores the complexities of India's energy landscape and the strategies required to secure its future.

As of January 2025, India is the third-largest producer and consumer of electricity globally, boasting an impressive installed power capacity of 466.24 GW.

India has made significant strides in the energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, over the past few years. The country's renewable energy installed capacity has seen substantial growth, reaching 217.62 GW by January 2025, with solar power contributing significantly at 100.33 GW.

This marks a remarkable increase from just a decade ago when solar capacity was a mere 2.82 GW in 2014. In 2024 alone, a record 24.5 GW of solar capacity was added, reflecting a more than two-fold increase compared to 2023. Wind power has also experienced notable growth, with capacity reaching 48.16 GW by January 2025, driven by initiatives like the Centralized Data Collection and Coordination (CCDC) Wind Initiative.

India has surpassed its target of achieving 40% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources ahead of schedule, reaching nearly half of its total capacity by October 2024. The country aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy by 2030, positioning itself as a global leader in renewable energy.

Government initiatives have been instrumental in driving this growth, including the National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM-KUSUM, and the Solar Parks Scheme. These programs have not only promoted renewable energy expansion but also encouraged foreign investment by allowing 100% FDI in renewable energy generation and distribution projects.

GV Sanjay Reddy says, "India's energy goals are a testament to its ambition and adaptability in addressing the growing demand for sustainable power. While the country has achieved significant milestones, such as surpassing its COP21 commitments ahead of schedule, the evolving energy landscape continues to reshape its targets.”

“Population growth, rising energy demands, and technological advancements require India to constantly recalibrate its strategies, ensuring progress remains aligned with both domestic needs and global climate commitments." He adds.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has forecasted that India's electricity demand is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2022 and 2030. However recent trends indicate that we are likely to overshoot these estimates as demand grows multifold.

“Even though India seems to be moving in the right direction, a lot more needs to be done to achieve targets that seem to be shifting as we go ahead.” says GV Sanjay Reddy.

The Indian energy sector faces several challenges that impact its growth and sustainability. Financial constraints are significant, with high investment needs for expanding renewable energy and improving infrastructure, complicated by the financial health of distribution companies (discoms) that struggle with accumulated losses and high borrowing costs.

Additionally, resource constraints exist due to India's reliance on imported coal, despite having domestic reserves, as the quality is often low, affecting power generation efficiency and increasing environmental concerns. The sector's reliance on fossil fuels, particularly coal, contributes to high emissions and complicates India's decarbonization goals.

“Addressing these challenges requires integrating more renewable energy, improving grid reliability, and investing in modernization and energy storage technologies. Promoting green technologies like green hydrogen can help reduce emissions while enhancing energy security, but achieving sustainability goals will require continued policy support and strategic investments in clean energy.” believes GV Sanjay Reddy.

India's energy journey in 2025 is marked by impressive strides in renewable energy adoption and electrification but tempered by persistent challenges. While the country is on track to meet its short-term renewable targets, achieving long-term sustainability will require accelerated investments in clean technologies, stronger climate policies, and international collaboration.

India's ability to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility will define its role as a global leader in clean energy transitions while ensuring affordable and reliable power for its rapidly growing population.

