Hala Mobility, E-Maas Platform, Wins Maruti Suzuki's 2nd Cohort for Mobility Startups

Maruti Suzuki, concluded its 2nd Cohort of its ‘Incubation Program for Mobility Startups’, which saw Hala Mobility as the winner in championing the mobility tech. This program was undertaken in partnership with Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-Bangalore).

As a part of this program, Hala Mobility will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept with Maruti Suzuki to co-create solutions using the disruptive vast test bed of Maruti Suzuki and deploy this solution with the MSIL business teams.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any automobile manufacturing company to help startups channelise their efforts to work with business teams on real-time industry use cases and bring industry-ready solutions.

There were 300 other applications for this cohort and after a series of evaluation rounds by experts from Maruti Suzuki and NSRCEL, top 8 early-stage startups,

including Hala Mobility qualified to proceed further for a 6-month incubation program. The final demo day was conducted at the lush green campus of IIM-Bangalore and was attended by the 8 shortlisted startups, out of which Hala Mobility emerged as one of the winners amongst 3 winners chosen in this cohort. The other two winners were from the tech space, focused on female hygiene and quality inspection respectively.

Mentioning about the program experience, Srikanth Reddy, Founder and CEO of Hala Mobility, highlighted the unwavering support from Maruti Suzuki's team at every stage of shortlisting. “We received comprehensive training and mentorship from domain experts affiliated with Maruti Suzuki, academia, and the industry.

Additionally, we benefited from guidance provided by the venture capitalists, enhancing the solution. The program also facilitated opportunities for investor connections, ultimately expanding our market access.”

Srikanth highlighted that the program will assist Hala Mobility in refining targeted solutions and implementing them in the micro-mobility space. This enables Hala to leverage the ongoing development of their current solution, obtain feedback from industry experts, validate customer use cases, and continually enhance the offering to ensure a seamless and convenient experience for end users.

Hala Mobility, is an E-MaaS multi-modal platform, boasting an impressive portfolio that is poised to revolutionize the EV landscape in India. By offering a diverse range of electric vehicles, coupled with an intuitive app-based platform, they empower users to seamlessly choose and switch between multiple modes of electric transportation based on their needs. Their commitment to reliability, affordability, and ease of access is what sets them apart in this burgeoning market and other cities that they plan to expand in.

In addition to the innovative offerings, Hala has been making significant strides in forging strategic partnerships with major electric vehicle manufacturers, charging

infrastructure providers, and mobility service providers. These collaborations further enhance the accessibility and reach of the platform, making it easier for consumers to embrace sustainable mobility options.

